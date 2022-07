1UP (2022) S: Berelc, Perez, Nef, Coombe, Rose

Quote:

Available on Prime Video July 15!



Paris Berelc, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Hari Nef, Nicholas Coombe with Kevin Farley and Ruby Rose.



This outrageously funny esports comedy follows Vivian “V” Lee (Paris Berelc), a competitive gamer whose impressive skills have landed her a college scholarship and a place on the Betas, Barrett University’s male-dominated team. But when the Betas’ captain Dustin (Taylor Zakhar Perez) tells V she’ll never be a starting player, it’s game on. Joined by her best friend Sloane (Hari Nef), and under the guidance of her coach Parker (Ruby Rose), V forms a fierce all-girl team to band together with one common goal: level up to the nationals…and take down the Betas!