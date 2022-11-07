1UP (2022) S: Berelc, Perez, Nef, Coombe, Rose
1UP (2022) S: Berelc, Perez, Nef, Coombe, Rose
Available on Prime Video July 15!
Paris Berelc, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Hari Nef, Nicholas Coombe with Kevin Farley and Ruby Rose.
This outrageously funny esports comedy follows Vivian V Lee (Paris Berelc), a competitive gamer whose impressive skills have landed her a college scholarship and a place on the Betas, Barrett Universitys male-dominated team. But when the Betas captain Dustin (Taylor Zakhar Perez) tells V shell never be a starting player, its game on. Joined by her best friend Sloane (Hari Nef), and under the guidance of her coach Parker (Ruby Rose), V forms a fierce all-girl team to band together with one common goal: level up to the nationals and take down the Betas!
Paris Berelc, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Hari Nef, Nicholas Coombe with Kevin Farley and Ruby Rose.
Re: 1UP (2022) S: Berelc, Perez, Nef, Coombe, Rose
I wonder how this will end?
