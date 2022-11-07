Persuasion (2022) S: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant - Netflix
Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworththe dashing one she once sent awaycrashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.
Watch Persuasion on Netflix July 15.
