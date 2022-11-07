DVD Talk Forum

Persuasion (2022) S: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant - Netflix


Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworththe dashing one she once sent awaycrashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.

Watch Persuasion on Netflix July 15.
