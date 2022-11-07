DVD Talk Forum

Don't Make Me Go (2022, D: Marks) S: John Cho, Mia Isaac

Don't Make Me Go (2022, D: Marks) S: John Cho, Mia Isaac

   
07-11-22
Don't Make Me Go (2022, D: Marks) S: John Cho, Mia Isaac


When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago. A wholly original, emotional and surprising journey, Dont Make Me Go explores the unbreakable, eternal bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generational divide with heart and humor along for the ride.
