DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris (2022, D: Fabian) S: Manville, Huppert, Isaacs

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris (2022, D: Fabian) S: Manville, Huppert, Isaacs

   
Old 07-11-22, 07:09 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,193
Likes: 0
Received 2,770 Likes on 1,893 Posts
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris (2022, D: Fabian) S: Manville, Huppert, Isaacs


Take a chance. Dare to dream. Lesley Manville stars in Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, only in theaters July 15.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is the enchanting tale of a seemingly ordinary British housekeeper whose dream to own a couture Christian Dior gown takes her on an extraordinary adventure to Paris.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Don't Make Me Go (2022, D: Marks) S: John Cho, Mia Isaac

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.