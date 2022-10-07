DVD Talk Forum

Old 07-10-22, 07:01 PM
Bad movies with good music
(in before every Star Wars movie thats not 4-6)

I was watching the 1989 movie Warlock with Julian Sands (I knew what I was getting going in) and was surprised to notice that Jerry Goldsmith did the soundtrack. Any other bad films that had good soundtracks by notable (or not so notable) composers?
Old 07-10-22, 07:13 PM
Re: Bad movies with good music
It is not a bad or horrible movie but Wyatt Earp has some great music and when you hear it you would think it is a great big important movie.


Old 07-10-22, 07:20 PM
Re: Bad movies with good music
I saw it a few months ago on HBO Max for the 1st time ever. I know my opinion is probably in the minority, but Purple Rain is awful, but it does have really good music, especially Prince's soundtrack.

Old 07-10-22, 07:25 PM
Re: Bad movies with good music
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
I saw it a few months ago on HBO Max for the 1st time ever. I know my opinion is probably in the minority, but Purple Rain is awful, but it does have really good music, especially Prince's soundtrack.
I cant think of a single movie thats a vehicle/vanity project for a musician thats good. It goes without saying that the music is usually good/great.
Old 07-10-22, 07:43 PM
Re: Bad movies with good music
Fifty Shades of Grey is a legitimately terrible film, but it has great music, both with wonderful original pop songs by The Weeknd, Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding, but also a really nice score from Danny Elfman.
Old 07-10-22, 07:49 PM
Re: Bad movies with good music
Good, novel topic, however, nothing comes to mind.
