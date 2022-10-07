Bad movies with good music
Bad movies with good music
(in before every Star Wars movie thats not 4-6)
I was watching the 1989 movie Warlock with Julian Sands (I knew what I was getting going in) and was surprised to notice that Jerry Goldsmith did the soundtrack. Any other bad films that had good soundtracks by notable (or not so notable) composers?
Re: Bad movies with good music
It is not a bad or horrible movie but Wyatt Earp has some great music and when you hear it you would think it is a great big important movie.
Re: Bad movies with good music
I saw it a few months ago on HBO Max for the 1st time ever. I know my opinion is probably in the minority, but Purple Rain is awful, but it does have really good music, especially Prince's soundtrack.
Re: Bad movies with good music
Re: Bad movies with good music
Good, novel topic, however, nothing comes to mind.
