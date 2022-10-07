View Poll Results: Do you care about spoilers and it potentially ruining your viewing experience?
Yes - I try to avoid them until I can actually see the movie.
0
0%
No - Don't care. I read and watch all spoilers. Doesn't ruin the movie for me.
0
0%
Depends on the movie and how popular it is.
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
Do you care about movie spoilers?
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,009
Received 1,788 Likes on 1,319 Posts
Do you care about movie spoilers?
I did a thread about this many years ago and thought I would do an update and see what you all think now in 2022.
Do you care about movie spoilers? Do you try to avoid spoilers until you actually see the movie? Or do you not care and just read everything about the movie?
Does it depend on the type of movie? Like a big IP like Marvel, DC or Star Wars?
Do you care about movie spoilers? Do you try to avoid spoilers until you actually see the movie? Or do you not care and just read everything about the movie?
Does it depend on the type of movie? Like a big IP like Marvel, DC or Star Wars?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off