Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022, D: Ebo & Ebo) S: Sterling K. Brown, Regina Hall
Honk For Jesus is streaming September 2nd on Peacock.

Synopsis: Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs - the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.
Reviews from Sundance: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/hon...save_your_soul
