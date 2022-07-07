Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022, D: Ebo & Ebo) S: Sterling K. Brown, Regina Hall

Quote:

Honk For Jesus is streaming September 2nd on Peacock.



Synopsis: Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs - the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.