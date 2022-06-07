DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Emily The Criminal (2022, D: Ford) S: Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Emily The Criminal (2022, D: Ford) S: Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi

   
Old 07-06-22, 03:21 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,157
Likes: 0
Received 2,759 Likes on 1,884 Posts
Emily The Criminal (2022, D: Ford) S: Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi


Emily (Aubrey Plaza) is saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market due to a minor criminal record. Desperate for income, she takes a shady gig as a dummy shopper, buying goods with stolen credit cards supplied by a handsome and charismatic middleman named Youcef (Theo Rossi). Faced with a series of dead-end job interviews, Emily soon finds herself seduced by the quick cash and illicit thrills of black-market capitalism, and increasingly interested in her mentor Youcef. Together, they hatch a plan to bring their business to the next level in Los Angeles.
This was a big hit at Sundance. Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/emily_the_criminal
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Top Gun: Maverick (Kosinski, 2022)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.