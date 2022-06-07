DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Second chance movies?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: What did you get out of giving a movie a second chance?
Liked.
1
50.00%
Disliked.
1
50.00%
Didn't change mind.
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Second chance movies?

   
Old 07-06-22, 03:03 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,678
Received 494 Likes on 434 Posts
Second chance movies?
What are some movies you gave a second chance and liked, disliked, indifferent?

i'll tell you this has happened a lot where a movie i see makes a better impression the subsequent viewings.

Iron Man being the first and i equate that to theater experience.
and now Avengers: Age of Ultron.

what did you give a second chance and changed your mind or didn't or did something else on subsequent viewings?
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-06-22, 03:50 PM
  #2  
Administrator
 
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 2,171
Received 533 Likes on 340 Posts
Re: Second chance movies?
I've had this happen with many John Carpenter movies. I'd watch them and think, I enjoyed that. But when watching them again, my appreciation just grows.
IBJoel is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-06-22, 04:08 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 37,287
Received 714 Likes on 514 Posts
Re: Second chance movies?
Rewatched Three from Hell again. It confirmed how much I didn't like it. In fact, hated it even more.
TomOpus is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Avengers: Age of Ultron (Whedon, 2015)  The Reviews Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.