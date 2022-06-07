View Poll Results: What did you get out of giving a movie a second chance?
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Second chance movies?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,678
Received 494 Likes on 434 Posts
Second chance movies?
What are some movies you gave a second chance and liked, disliked, indifferent?
i'll tell you this has happened a lot where a movie i see makes a better impression the subsequent viewings.
Iron Man being the first and i equate that to theater experience.
and now Avengers: Age of Ultron.
what did you give a second chance and changed your mind or didn't or did something else on subsequent viewings?
i'll tell you this has happened a lot where a movie i see makes a better impression the subsequent viewings.
Iron Man being the first and i equate that to theater experience.
and now Avengers: Age of Ultron.
what did you give a second chance and changed your mind or didn't or did something else on subsequent viewings?
#2
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 2,171
Received 533 Likes on 340 Posts
Re: Second chance movies?
I've had this happen with many John Carpenter movies. I'd watch them and think, I enjoyed that. But when watching them again, my appreciation just grows.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 37,287
Received 714 Likes on 514 Posts
Re: Second chance movies?
Rewatched Three from Hell again. It confirmed how much I didn't like it. In fact, hated it even more.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off