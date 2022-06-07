Second chance movies?

What are some movies you gave a second chance and liked, disliked, indifferent?



i'll tell you this has happened a lot where a movie i see makes a better impression the subsequent viewings.



Iron Man being the first and i equate that to theater experience.

and now Avengers: Age of Ultron.



what did you give a second chance and changed your mind or didn't or did something else on subsequent viewings?