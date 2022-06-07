Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022) S: Chad Michael Collins, Dennis Haysbert
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022) S: Chad Michael Collins, Dennis Haysbert
When a crooked federal agent is involved in a human sex trafficking ring, Sniper and CIA Rookie Brandon Beckett (Chad Michael Collins) goes rogue, teaming up with his former allies Homeland Security Agent Zero (Ryan Robbins of TVs Riverdale) and assassin Lady Death (Sayaka Akimoto) to uncover the corrupt agent and take down the criminal organization. Josh Brener (TVs Silicon Valley) and Dennis Haysbert (TVs 24) co-star in this intense, gritty action thriller.
#2
Premium Member
Re: Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022) S: Chad Michael Collins, Dennis Haysbert
They'll need him for some Allstate protection insurance.
#3
Moderator
Re: Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022) S: Chad Michael Collins, Dennis Haysbert
How does Berenger and Zane decide to do one of these or not? It’s weird how they come and go. I’m not current on the series, so maybe they’re dead now for all I know.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022) S: Chad Michael Collins, Dennis Haysbert
Yeah, I was wondering that as well (I believe both of their characters are alive). Maybe it just comes down to schedule (Berenger has 6 movies coming out, Zane has 4).
