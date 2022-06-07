DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022) S: Chad Michael Collins, Dennis Haysbert

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022) S: Chad Michael Collins, Dennis Haysbert

   
Old 07-06-22, 02:24 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,988
Received 162 Likes on 139 Posts
Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022) S: Chad Michael Collins, Dennis Haysbert


When a crooked federal agent is involved in a human sex trafficking ring, Sniper and CIA Rookie Brandon Beckett (Chad Michael Collins) goes rogue, teaming up with his former allies Homeland Security Agent Zero (Ryan Robbins of TVs Riverdale) and assassin Lady Death (Sayaka Akimoto) to uncover the corrupt agent and take down the criminal organization. Josh Brener (TVs Silicon Valley) and Dennis Haysbert (TVs 24) co-star in this intense, gritty action thriller.
Yep, this is now the NINTH in the series.
TheMovieman is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-06-22, 02:33 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,559
Received 684 Likes on 520 Posts
Re: Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022) S: Chad Michael Collins, Dennis Haysbert
They'll need him for some Allstate protection insurance.
E Unit is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-06-22, 02:41 PM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,152
Likes: 0
Received 2,759 Likes on 1,884 Posts
Re: Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022) S: Chad Michael Collins, Dennis Haysbert
How does Berenger and Zane decide to do one of these or not? It’s weird how they come and go. I’m not current on the series, so maybe they’re dead now for all I know.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-06-22, 02:46 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,988
Received 162 Likes on 139 Posts
Re: Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022) S: Chad Michael Collins, Dennis Haysbert
Yeah, I was wondering that as well (I believe both of their characters are alive). Maybe it just comes down to schedule (Berenger has 6 movies coming out, Zane has 4).
TheMovieman is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.