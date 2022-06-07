The Woman King (2022, D: Prince-Bythewood) S: Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega

Quote:

Bow down to the most exceptional female warrior to ever live. Viola Davis is The Woman King. Watch her rise exclusively in movie theaters September 16.



The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for…



Directed by: Gina Prince-Bythewood



Story by: Maria Bello



Screenplay by: Dana Stevens and Gina Prince-Bythewood



Produced by:

Cathy Schulman

Viola Davis

Julius Tennon

Maria Bello



Executive Producer: Peter McAleese



Cast:

Viola Davis

Thuso Mbedu

Lashana Lynch

Sheila Atim

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

and John Boyega