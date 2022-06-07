The Woman King (2022, D: Prince-Bythewood) S: Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega
The Woman King (2022, D: Prince-Bythewood) S: Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega
Bow down to the most exceptional female warrior to ever live. Viola Davis is The Woman King. Watch her rise exclusively in movie theaters September 16.
The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for…
Directed by: Gina Prince-Bythewood
Story by: Maria Bello
Screenplay by: Dana Stevens and Gina Prince-Bythewood
Produced by:
Cathy Schulman
Viola Davis
Julius Tennon
Maria Bello
Executive Producer: Peter McAleese
Cast:
Viola Davis
Thuso Mbedu
Lashana Lynch
Sheila Atim
Hero Fiennes Tiffin
and John Boyega
Re: The Woman King (2022, D: Prince-Bythewood) S: Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega
Maria Bello came up with the story? Interesting. She’s listed on IMDB as a producer, but no writing credit.
