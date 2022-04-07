2022 Movies - Share your quick thoughts on what you've seen

We are now 7 months into 2022. I thought it would be interesting to post a thread for people here to share some quick thoughts on what they have liked among the 2022 movie releases and what were their disappointments.



I know not everyone here reads every movie thread or reviews thread. So just some quick thoughts. Loved, like, Meh, or disappointment or thought sucked. No long deep analysis. How ever you want to phrase it.



Also, this is for 2022 movies. Not movies from 2021, 2020 or 2019 that you were seeing in 2022 for the 1st time. That's for the Rank 'em as you see them thread. If you're not up to speed with 2022 movies or have only seen a couple, then maybe this thread isn't for you to comment on. This is not just theatrical movies. It can also apply to streaming originals or VOD/DTV movies.



If you feel like it, you can also bump this thread later on when you see more movies and always add to your list.



Here's Mine:



Loved:

Top Gun Maverick

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis



Liked:

Scream

Death on the Nile

Marry Me

Uncharted

The Batman

Fresh

X

The Lost City

Ambulance

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The Northman

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Memory

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World: Dominion

Lightyear

The Black Phone

The Cursed



Meh:

The 355

Blacklight

Dog

The Contractor

Watcher

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The Bad Guys



Disappointment:

Umma



Sucked:

Moonfall

Firestarter

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

