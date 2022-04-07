2022 Movies - Share your quick thoughts on what you've seen
2022 Movies - Share your quick thoughts on what you've seen
We are now 7 months into 2022. I thought it would be interesting to post a thread for people here to share some quick thoughts on what they have liked among the 2022 movie releases and what were their disappointments.
I know not everyone here reads every movie thread or reviews thread. So just some quick thoughts. Loved, like, Meh, or disappointment or thought sucked. No long deep analysis. How ever you want to phrase it.
Also, this is for 2022 movies. Not movies from 2021, 2020 or 2019 that you were seeing in 2022 for the 1st time. That's for the Rank 'em as you see them thread. If you're not up to speed with 2022 movies or have only seen a couple, then maybe this thread isn't for you to comment on. This is not just theatrical movies. It can also apply to streaming originals or VOD/DTV movies.
If you feel like it, you can also bump this thread later on when you see more movies and always add to your list.
Here's Mine:
Loved:
Top Gun Maverick
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
Liked:
Scream
Death on the Nile
Marry Me
Uncharted
The Batman
Fresh
X
The Lost City
Ambulance
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
The Northman
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Memory
Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World: Dominion
Lightyear
The Black Phone
The Cursed
Meh:
The 355
Blacklight
Dog
The Contractor
Watcher
Minions: The Rise of Gru
The Bad Guys
Disappointment:
Umma
Sucked:
Moonfall
Firestarter
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Liked a lot (3.5 to 4 stars out of 5)
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Liked (2.5 to 3 stars)
Top Gun Maverick
Uncharted
Jerry and Marge Go Large
The Lost City
Ambulance
Good Luck to You Leo Grande
Chip N Dale
Jackass 4.5
Disappointed:
X
The Batman
Did not like:
Father Stu
The wordier the title the better apparently.
