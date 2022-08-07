DVD Talk Forum

Thor: Love and Thunder (Waititi, 2022)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread

Movie Talk
Thor: Love and Thunder (Waititi, 2022)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread

   
Thor: Love and Thunder (Waititi, 2022)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
**SPOILERS WITHIN**

Please continue pre-release discussion here.

Movie:
"Thor: Love and Thunder" (Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe)

Release Date:
7/8/22

Rating:
PG-13 (for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity throughout.)

Running Time:
125m. (2h. 05m.)

Budget:
$200 million (estimated)

IMDb Synopsis:
Spoiler:
Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who - to Thor's surprise - inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.





End credit sequence(s):
??.

IMDb Info and Rating:
0.0 (0 votes as of 7/4/22)

Rotten Tomatoes:
Total Critics Count: 0 (xx% as of 7/4/22)

Metacritic:
tbd metascore ('Generally favorable reviews' as of 7/4/22)

Trailer:


Poster Art:

