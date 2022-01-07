DVD Talk Forum

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) -- V: Carell, Henson, Yeoh, Van Damme

Movie Talk

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) -- V: Carell, Henson, Yeoh, Van Damme

   
Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) -- V: Carell, Henson, Yeoh, Van Damme






In the heart of the 1970s, amidst a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Steve Carell) is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making back-up from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto - a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please - deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons, and pull off their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn't go well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.



Currently 70% on Rotten Tomatoes

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/min...he_rise_of_gru



Surprised there was no thread for this. This opens today. I plan to see a matinee this afternoon. I always get some chuckles out of these movies.

and in case you weren't already aware, this is a prequel to the Minions movie.

and this made about $10.8M last night

https://deadline.com/2022/07/minions...ce-1235055270/
Re: Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) -- V: Carell, Henson, Yeoh, Van Damme
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post

and in case you weren't already aware, this is a prequel to the Minions movie.
Actually I think it's a sequel to Minions and a prequel to the three Despicable Me movies.
Re: Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) -- V: Carell, Henson, Yeoh, Van Damme
My favorite current music producer, Jack Antinoff did the soundtrack with contemporary artists doing covers of 70s songs
