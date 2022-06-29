Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel

Quote:

Schiff created the characters of Romy and Michele for her 1988 stage play Ladies Room, which starred Kudrow. The actor was joined by Oscar winner Sorvino in the 1997 film, which was a moderate box office hit, but emerged as a cult classic over the years. Sorvino and Kudrow reignited interest in a Romy and Michele sequel after they reunited at the SAG Awards in February to present an award. The duo wore pink and blue suits that matched the metallic minidresses they donned in the movie.