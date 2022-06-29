Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel
Very early stages. Saw Mira yesterday on CBS Morning show and she mentioned it's looking very close. And they were on James Corden together recently. Mira seems really interested in it happening. Hopefully Janeane Garofalo would be interested in joining. I've always liked the goofy-ass film.
Romy and Michele are getting closer to that long-anticipated reunion. Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow have confirmed in separate interviews that a sequel to their 1997 cult comedy is in the early stages of development, so early that original screenwriter Robin Schiff hasnt even finalized the idea yet. Sorvino appeared on Today (via EW) and teased, Were getting closer. Something might be in the works.Theres nothing official to report, but I can unofficially hint that were closer than weve ever been to getting something to happen, Sorvino said about a follow-up to Romy and Micheles High School Reunion.
Kudrow was interviewed on SiriusXM a few hours later and confirmed Schiff is thinking about it and coming up with something. Isnt that thrilling?
Schiff created the characters of Romy and Michele for her 1988 stage play Ladies Room, which starred Kudrow. The actor was joined by Oscar winner Sorvino in the 1997 film, which was a moderate box office hit, but emerged as a cult classic over the years. Sorvino and Kudrow reignited interest in a Romy and Michele sequel after they reunited at the SAG Awards in February to present an award. The duo wore pink and blue suits that matched the metallic minidresses they donned in the movie.
