Production wrapped earlier this month on Paramount Players psychological thriller Apartment 7A, which assembled quite the horror dream team and now we know why.



Bloody Disgusting has it on good authority that Apartment 7A is actually a top-secret Rosemarys Baby prequel thats about the woman who died outside the apartment when Rosemary moved in (photo below).



The evidence is all there, too, with Paramount Pictures owning the rights to Rosemarys Baby, Roman Polanskis 1968 horror masterpiece that starred Mia Farrow as a pregnant young woman who believes her baby is not of this world. Its a horrific tale of gaslighting that has commentary perfectly ripe for a modern spin.



Apartment 7A is produced by Platinum Dunes (The Purge, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th) and A Quiet Place director John Krasinski, the former of which was attached 15 years ago to remake Rosemarys Baby.



Also, a quick search on IMDb produced two startling revelations.



The first is that Amy Leeson is credited as Rosemary Woodhouse, the title character portrayed by Mia Farrow in the 1968 classic.



The character Roman Castevet also appears in both films. Sidney Blackmer portrayed the character in the original film while Kevin McNally is credited for Apartment 7A.



For those unacquainted, Rosemary eventually deduces that Roman Castevet is an anagram for Steven Marcato, the son of a former Bramford resident and a reputed Satanist. She suspects that the Castevets and Dr. Sapirstein belong to a Satanic coven and have sinister intentions for her baby.  Wiki



The film also stars Julia Garner, who got her start in our genre, starring in films such as Martha Marcy May Marlene, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, The Last Exorcism Part II, and We Are What We Are. Her talent wasnt recognized by the mainstream until her breakout performance in Ozark, which recently concluded on Netflix. Dianne Wiest (Edward Scissorhands) also stars.



The superteam doesnt stop there as Relics Natalie Erika James directed the psychological thriller, which she co-wrote with Christian White based on a draft by Skylar James.





John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing via Sunday Night as well as Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, who will produce via Platinum Dunes.



Bloody Disgusting will keep you posted when we hear more.