DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Apartment 7A - Rosemarys Baby prequel

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Apartment 7A - Rosemarys Baby prequel

   
Old 06-29-22, 02:22 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,092
Likes: 0
Received 2,740 Likes on 1,873 Posts
Apartment 7A - Rosemarys Baby prequel
Production wrapped earlier this month on Paramount Players psychological thriller Apartment 7A, which assembled quite the horror dream team and now we know why.

Bloody Disgusting has it on good authority that Apartment 7A is actually a top-secret Rosemarys Baby prequel thats about the woman who died outside the apartment when Rosemary moved in (photo below).

The evidence is all there, too, with Paramount Pictures owning the rights to Rosemarys Baby, Roman Polanskis 1968 horror masterpiece that starred Mia Farrow as a pregnant young woman who believes her baby is not of this world. Its a horrific tale of gaslighting that has commentary perfectly ripe for a modern spin.

Apartment 7A is produced by Platinum Dunes (The Purge, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th) and A Quiet Place director John Krasinski, the former of which was attached 15 years ago to remake Rosemarys Baby.

Also, a quick search on IMDb produced two startling revelations.

The first is that Amy Leeson is credited as Rosemary Woodhouse, the title character portrayed by Mia Farrow in the 1968 classic.

The character Roman Castevet also appears in both films. Sidney Blackmer portrayed the character in the original film while Kevin McNally is credited for Apartment 7A.

For those unacquainted, Rosemary eventually deduces that Roman Castevet is an anagram for Steven Marcato, the son of a former Bramford resident and a reputed Satanist. She suspects that the Castevets and Dr. Sapirstein belong to a Satanic coven and have sinister intentions for her baby.  Wiki

The film also stars Julia Garner, who got her start in our genre, starring in films such as Martha Marcy May Marlene, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, The Last Exorcism Part II, and We Are What We Are. Her talent wasnt recognized by the mainstream until her breakout performance in Ozark, which recently concluded on Netflix. Dianne Wiest (Edward Scissorhands) also stars.

The superteam doesnt stop there as Relics Natalie Erika James directed the psychological thriller, which she co-wrote with Christian White based on a draft by Skylar James.


John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing via Sunday Night as well as Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, who will produce via Platinum Dunes.

Bloody Disgusting will keep you posted when we hear more.
https://bloody-disgusting.com/exclus...ake-exclusive/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.