DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Back in Action (D: Gordon) S: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Back in Action (D: Gordon) S: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz

   
Old 06-29-22, 12:21 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,089
Likes: 0
Received 2,740 Likes on 1,873 Posts
Back in Action (D: Gordon) S: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz is officially out of retirement.

The actor, who stepped back from Hollywood in 2014, will star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflixs action-comedy Back in Action. The project reunites Diaz and Foxx, who worked together on 1999s sports drama Any Given Sunday and 2014s Annie remake.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) is directing the movie from a script he wrote with Brendan OBrien (Neighbors). Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Foxx is executive producing Back in Action with Datari Turner, OBrien and Mark McNair. Producers are Beau Bauman (Central Intelligence) for Good One Productions and Seth Gordon via Exhibit A.
https://variety.com/2022/film/news/c...ix-1235306073/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-29-22, 12:36 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 61,591
Received 3,055 Likes on 2,025 Posts
Re: Back in Action (D: Gordon) S: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz
Yeah, I thought it had been a while since I had seen Diaz in anything.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-29-22, 12:40 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,862
Received 1,766 Likes on 1,299 Posts
Re: Back in Action (D: Gordon) S: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz
When I think of Back in Action, this comes to mind.



DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (2022)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.