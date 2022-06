Back in Action (D: Gordon) S: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz

Quote:

Cameron Diaz is officially out of retirement.



The actor, who stepped back from Hollywood in 2014, will star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s action-comedy “Back in Action.” The project reunites Diaz and Foxx, who worked together on 1999’s sports drama “Any Given Sunday” and 2014’s “Annie” remake.



Seth Gordon (“Horrible Bosses”) is directing the movie from a script he wrote with Brendan O’Brien (“Neighbors”). Plot details are being kept under wraps.



Foxx is executive producing “Back in Action” with Datari Turner, O’Brien and Mark McNair. Producers are Beau Bauman (“Central Intelligence”) for Good One Productions and Seth Gordon via Exhibit A.