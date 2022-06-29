Back in Action (D: Gordon) S: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz
Back in Action (D: Gordon) S: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz is officially out of retirement.
The actor, who stepped back from Hollywood in 2014, will star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflixs action-comedy Back in Action. The project reunites Diaz and Foxx, who worked together on 1999s sports drama Any Given Sunday and 2014s Annie remake.
Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) is directing the movie from a script he wrote with Brendan OBrien (Neighbors). Plot details are being kept under wraps.
Foxx is executive producing Back in Action with Datari Turner, OBrien and Mark McNair. Producers are Beau Bauman (Central Intelligence) for Good One Productions and Seth Gordon via Exhibit A.
Re: Back in Action (D: Gordon) S: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz
Yeah, I thought it had been a while since I had seen Diaz in anything.
Re: Back in Action (D: Gordon) S: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz
When I think of Back in Action, this comes to mind.
