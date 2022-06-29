Back in Action (D: Gordon) S: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz

Quote:

Cameron Diaz is officially out of retirement.



The actor, who stepped back from Hollywood in 2014, will star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflixs action-comedy Back in Action. The project reunites Diaz and Foxx, who worked together on 1999s sports drama Any Given Sunday and 2014s Annie remake.



Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) is directing the movie from a script he wrote with Brendan OBrien (Neighbors). Plot details are being kept under wraps.



Foxx is executive producing Back in Action with Datari Turner, OBrien and Mark McNair. Producers are Beau Bauman (Central Intelligence) for Good One Productions and Seth Gordon via Exhibit A.