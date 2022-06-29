Ticket To Paradise (2022, D: Parker) S: George Clooney, Julia Roberts
For better or for worse. George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in #TicketToParadise. In Theaters this October.
Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.
Directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, writer of the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel films) from his script with Daniel Pipski, Ticket to Paradise is produced by Tim Bevan (Darkest Hour, The Danish Girl) and Eric Fellner (The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables) for Working Title, by Sarah Harvey (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, co-producer In Bruges), by Deborah Balderstone (Palm Beach, Gone), by George Clooney and Oscar® winner Grant Heslov (Argo, The Midnight Sky ) for Smokehouse Pictures and by Julia Roberts and Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill (both co-executive producers, the Homecoming series) for Red Om Films. Ticket to Paradise is filmed on location in Queensland, Australia, aided by incentives from the Australian federal government and from Screen Queenslands Production Attraction Strategy.
One one hand that looks silly and that trailer probably spoiled every funny bit in the film.
On the other hand, George Clooney and Julia Roberts having fun and being mean to each other? Totally my wheelhouse!
