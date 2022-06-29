Bond 26 -- News, rumors, etc.

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has revealed that it will be “at least two years“ before the next 007 movie begins filming and that the task of finding an actor to replace Daniel Craig hasn’t begun “because it’s a reinvention of Bond.”



Speaking to us at a star-studded private event in central London to honor Broccoli and her brother Michael G. Wilson for their BFI Fellowships, Broccoli wouldn’t be drawn on who would play Bond next but did offer an update on the decision-making process.



“Nobody’s in the running,” she disclosed. “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”



The private dinner was held at Claridge’s Hotel in central London and was hosted by British Film Institute chairman Tim Richards.



EON duo Broccoli and Wilson were presented their BFI Fellowships by Bond regulars Ralph Fiennes, who plays spy chief M, and Naomie Harris who plays no-nonsense Miss. Moneypenny.



Fiennes described Broccoli and Wilson as “exemplars of film producers and filmmakers” and praised their “transcendent tenacity.”



Noting that the two producers “killed Bond” in No Time To Die, Fiennes joked that “Naomie and I are the people to fix it. You find him and we’ll train him.”



Ben Roberts, BFI Chief Executive Officer, hailed Broccoli and Wilson as “two giants of cinema”, not only for keeping the Bond flame alive, but for their production of independent films outside of the franchise, and for their tireless support of organisations such as The London Film Academy, the innovative film school in north London which she and Wilson founded with Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, Lisa Bryer, and Harry Potter producer David Heyman.



The night was a Bond love fest, peppered with warm-hearted and witty video messages from Bond luminaries including Daniel Craig, Dame Judi Dench, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek and Sam Mendes, director of Skyfall and Spectre.



Composer David Arnold played a grand piano, including the theme song from 1967 Bond picture You Only Live Twice with Nancy Sinatra’s soundtrack as accompaniment.



