Beauty (2022, D: Dosunmu) S: Nash, Esposito, Bradley, Stone

A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after shes offered a lucrative recording contract, setting off a fierce battle between her family, the label, and her closest friend to determine who will guide her as she makes the journey to become a star. Starring Niecy Nash, Giancarlo Esposito, Gracie Marie Bradley and Sharon Stone, BEAUTY is written by Lena Waithe and directed by Andrew Dosunmu.



Watch BEAUTY only on Netflix June 29