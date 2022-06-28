Beauty (2022, D: Dosunmu) S: Nash, Esposito, Bradley, Stone
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,072
Likes: 0
Received 2,732 Likes on 1,869 Posts
Beauty (2022, D: Dosunmu) S: Nash, Esposito, Bradley, Stone
A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after shes offered a lucrative recording contract, setting off a fierce battle between her family, the label, and her closest friend to determine who will guide her as she makes the journey to become a star. Starring Niecy Nash, Giancarlo Esposito, Gracie Marie Bradley and Sharon Stone, BEAUTY is written by Lena Waithe and directed by Andrew Dosunmu.
Watch BEAUTY only on Netflix June 29
Watch BEAUTY only on Netflix June 29
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off