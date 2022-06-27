2 Days/1963 (D: Mamet)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,061
Likes: 0
Received 2,727 Likes on 1,865 Posts
2 Days/1963 (D: Mamet)
EXCLUSIVE: David Mamet will direct 2 Days/1963, a drama scripted by Nicholas Celozzi that purports to tell how his great uncle, the notorious Chicago mobster Sam Giancana, arranged the assassination of President John F Kennedy, as revenge for trying to bring down organized crime after the mob helped put JFK in the White House. Mamet, the twice Oscar nominated scribe and Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, will do a rewrite on Celozzis script. The film will be produced by Celozzi through his Monaco Films, with VP Michael Sportelli also producing. Bonnie Giancana, daughter of the late mobster, will be a consultant and executive producer.
The drama will focus on previously untold events that took place during the 48 hours before the assassination of Americas 35th president in November 1963. Some of Celozzis information comes from his late Uncle Pepe Giancanas brother who, Celozzi said, told him about the mobs complicity in the killing. The story will unveil the mobs version of the assassinationpayback for JFKs snubbing of Giancana after he helped get Kennedy elected, and for Robert Kennedys investigation into and attempt to dismantle organized crime.
Production will begin fourth quarter 2022 in Los Angeles and on location in Dallas. Distribution and release of the feature are in current discussions. The deal was brokered by John Burnham of Atlas Artists, Stan Coleman of Weintraub Tobin, and attorney Alan Abrams.
The mob theory was part of what director Oliver Stone presented in the film JFK, which focused on findings by New Orleans DA Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner) that contradicted the lone gunman conclusion by the Warren Commission. When Celozzis script was sent to Mamet, it reawakened the writer/directors own skepticism that he felt a decade ago when he was going to direct a movie about inconsistencies in the Zapruder film, the only known visual chronicle of Kennedys final moments.
I wrote a really good script based on the Zapruder film about 10 years ago, Cate Blanchett was going to do it and we were all ready to start shooting it and then the money guy pulled out, Mamet told Deadline, who acknowledges the difficulty of definitively declaring what actually happened that tragic day. There was a wonderful physicist named Richard Fynman who said the great discoveries in science arent when someone says, eureka I have found it, but when the scientist says, hey, thats funny. I was inspired to get into the Zapruder film for the idea that several of the frames were missing, which they are. One of the frames had actually been altered. Why has the film been altered, thats funny. When you look at the secret panel on assassinations, their secret findings were held and were supposed to be released last year. But they said, were holding some of them back. I said to myself, thats funny. What does it mean, I dont know, but it means something.
Nick wrote and sent me this script, and its a helluva script, Mamet said. Really inside stuff, similar to what Francis Coppola did with Mario Puzo in The Godfather. Thats the great American film, but its got very little to do with the book. Whats The Godfather really about? Francis Coppola and Mario Puzo sitting around a kitchen table and telling the stories they overheard of their grandparents. Thats why we love that movie, it reeks of being inside, of family and cultural myths presented like gossip. Its the stuff Nick heard around the kitchen table from the people who knew. Its incredibly yummy. It made me say, I would love to make this movie, and here we are.
Celozzi said he heard plenty of stories at the table, enough to be convinced his family was at the center of the event, and that it was squarely revenge.
I feel very solid about all of it, Celozzi said. My Uncle Joe, we called him Pepe, he was with [Giancana] those two days when those other guys were down in Dallas. They usually drove my uncle around, so he asked Pepe to drive him around. The story I got, I got from him. The story of the underbelly that pulled it off. Pepe was the fly on the wall, in the basement, at Accardis house. When I gave the script to Bonnie Giancana to read, she said youre about 85% correct.
Celozzi said the mob and the government were bedfellows in sordid affairs for years, and that the JFK Administration ignored any quarter Giancana and his cohorts felt they had earned.
Organized crime used to do things for the government before they learned to do the things for themselves, Celozzi said. They were hired out as assassins, working for the government. My uncle used to say the government couldnt exist without organized crime, thats how closely they were working together. Regarding my uncle swaying three states to get Kennedy elected, thats a foregone conclusion. But its more than a betrayal of getting him in office. The Kennedy administration was trying to dismantle organized crime. The brother started going after them, every single one of them. As far as Tony Accardo was concerned, this was crawling up onto his lawn. This was going on awhile, and it was something they tried to eradicate, tried to change their minds. They talked to Kennedys father, Joe, who told the kids to back off a couple of times. Its a combination of the betrayal but more the investigation, the subpoenas as the brother tried to dismantle organized crime.
Celozzi said he sought out Mamet because his distinctive voice when he writes tough guy mob dialogue rang so true to what he heard being around it. Mamets forays into that genre include The Untouchables, Things Change, Lansky, Heist and Hoffa.
Mamet said its always a challenge to execute a drama where you walk in humming the punchline, but believes that the influence from an insider creates an opportunity.,
There are several central characters going in that include Sam Giancana and Jack Ruby, and what Im looking for as a director and if I mess around with it as a writer is not what do we know, but what dont we know. Whats on the inside? Rather than them being cardboard cutouts, Ruby killing Oswald and Giancana schtupping Kennedys girlfriend, its how can I find the tasty stuff in the transitional. scenes. The wonderful challenge of the film reminded me when U.S. Grant wrote his memoir, which was a huge bestseller. Mark Twain was his editor, and he said, Grant writes so well he makes you wonder who is going to win the Civil War.'
Celozzis credits include the docu Momo: The Sam Giancana Story.
The drama will focus on previously untold events that took place during the 48 hours before the assassination of Americas 35th president in November 1963. Some of Celozzis information comes from his late Uncle Pepe Giancanas brother who, Celozzi said, told him about the mobs complicity in the killing. The story will unveil the mobs version of the assassinationpayback for JFKs snubbing of Giancana after he helped get Kennedy elected, and for Robert Kennedys investigation into and attempt to dismantle organized crime.
Production will begin fourth quarter 2022 in Los Angeles and on location in Dallas. Distribution and release of the feature are in current discussions. The deal was brokered by John Burnham of Atlas Artists, Stan Coleman of Weintraub Tobin, and attorney Alan Abrams.
The mob theory was part of what director Oliver Stone presented in the film JFK, which focused on findings by New Orleans DA Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner) that contradicted the lone gunman conclusion by the Warren Commission. When Celozzis script was sent to Mamet, it reawakened the writer/directors own skepticism that he felt a decade ago when he was going to direct a movie about inconsistencies in the Zapruder film, the only known visual chronicle of Kennedys final moments.
I wrote a really good script based on the Zapruder film about 10 years ago, Cate Blanchett was going to do it and we were all ready to start shooting it and then the money guy pulled out, Mamet told Deadline, who acknowledges the difficulty of definitively declaring what actually happened that tragic day. There was a wonderful physicist named Richard Fynman who said the great discoveries in science arent when someone says, eureka I have found it, but when the scientist says, hey, thats funny. I was inspired to get into the Zapruder film for the idea that several of the frames were missing, which they are. One of the frames had actually been altered. Why has the film been altered, thats funny. When you look at the secret panel on assassinations, their secret findings were held and were supposed to be released last year. But they said, were holding some of them back. I said to myself, thats funny. What does it mean, I dont know, but it means something.
Nick wrote and sent me this script, and its a helluva script, Mamet said. Really inside stuff, similar to what Francis Coppola did with Mario Puzo in The Godfather. Thats the great American film, but its got very little to do with the book. Whats The Godfather really about? Francis Coppola and Mario Puzo sitting around a kitchen table and telling the stories they overheard of their grandparents. Thats why we love that movie, it reeks of being inside, of family and cultural myths presented like gossip. Its the stuff Nick heard around the kitchen table from the people who knew. Its incredibly yummy. It made me say, I would love to make this movie, and here we are.
Celozzi said he heard plenty of stories at the table, enough to be convinced his family was at the center of the event, and that it was squarely revenge.
I feel very solid about all of it, Celozzi said. My Uncle Joe, we called him Pepe, he was with [Giancana] those two days when those other guys were down in Dallas. They usually drove my uncle around, so he asked Pepe to drive him around. The story I got, I got from him. The story of the underbelly that pulled it off. Pepe was the fly on the wall, in the basement, at Accardis house. When I gave the script to Bonnie Giancana to read, she said youre about 85% correct.
Celozzi said the mob and the government were bedfellows in sordid affairs for years, and that the JFK Administration ignored any quarter Giancana and his cohorts felt they had earned.
Organized crime used to do things for the government before they learned to do the things for themselves, Celozzi said. They were hired out as assassins, working for the government. My uncle used to say the government couldnt exist without organized crime, thats how closely they were working together. Regarding my uncle swaying three states to get Kennedy elected, thats a foregone conclusion. But its more than a betrayal of getting him in office. The Kennedy administration was trying to dismantle organized crime. The brother started going after them, every single one of them. As far as Tony Accardo was concerned, this was crawling up onto his lawn. This was going on awhile, and it was something they tried to eradicate, tried to change their minds. They talked to Kennedys father, Joe, who told the kids to back off a couple of times. Its a combination of the betrayal but more the investigation, the subpoenas as the brother tried to dismantle organized crime.
Celozzi said he sought out Mamet because his distinctive voice when he writes tough guy mob dialogue rang so true to what he heard being around it. Mamets forays into that genre include The Untouchables, Things Change, Lansky, Heist and Hoffa.
Mamet said its always a challenge to execute a drama where you walk in humming the punchline, but believes that the influence from an insider creates an opportunity.,
There are several central characters going in that include Sam Giancana and Jack Ruby, and what Im looking for as a director and if I mess around with it as a writer is not what do we know, but what dont we know. Whats on the inside? Rather than them being cardboard cutouts, Ruby killing Oswald and Giancana schtupping Kennedys girlfriend, its how can I find the tasty stuff in the transitional. scenes. The wonderful challenge of the film reminded me when U.S. Grant wrote his memoir, which was a huge bestseller. Mark Twain was his editor, and he said, Grant writes so well he makes you wonder who is going to win the Civil War.'
Celozzis credits include the docu Momo: The Sam Giancana Story.
#2
Premium Member
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,511
Received 673 Likes on 510 Posts
Re: 2 Days/1963 (D: Mamet)
So Mamet is directing something not written by him? That's a first.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,970
Received 161 Likes on 138 Posts
Re: 2 Days/1963 (D: Mamet)
Sounds like a movie that will go straight to streaming.
Had to look him up, but this is Mamet's first feature in 14 years.
Had to look him up, but this is Mamet's first feature in 14 years.
#4
Premium Member
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,511
Received 673 Likes on 510 Posts
Re: 2 Days/1963 (D: Mamet)
The Phil Spector movie was done in 2014, but it was a TV movie.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,970
Received 161 Likes on 138 Posts
#6
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,061
Likes: 0
Received 2,727 Likes on 1,865 Posts
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off