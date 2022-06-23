DVD Talk Forum

Smile (9/22, D: Parker Finn) S: Sosie Bacon, Jessie Usher, Kyle Gallner
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.









Re: Smile (9/22, D: Parker Finn) S: Sosie Bacon, Jessie Usher, Kyle Gallner
Oh, so this is NOT based on the Raina Telgemeier graphic novel, I take it...
