My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (D: Vardalos)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (D: Vardalos)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has started filming in Athens, Greece. The franchises writer and star Nia Vardalos made the announcement on her Instagram page, and she also revealed that she is directing this third installment. The film will mark Vardalos next feature directorial outing after 2009s I Hate Valentines Day.
We are in Greece filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 and thank you for all the lovely messages of just waiting, Vardalos said. The directors caption added:Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus! Vardalos wrote in the posts caption. And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece!
The original My Big Fat Greek Wedding was released in 2002 to wide acclaim. Vardalos, who wrote the screenplay as well as starring, bagged an Oscar nomination for the film for original screenplay.
Directed by Joel Zwick, My Big Fat Greek Wedding follows Fotoula Toula Portokalos (Vardalos), a young Greek-American woman who falls in love with a non-Greek man (John Corbett). Going against her familys objections, Toula marries him, thus kicking off a hilarious struggle to get her family to accept him while she herself comes to terms with her heritage.
The original film became a mega-hit and still holds the crown as the highest-grossing romantic comedy ever made. Its massive success spawned a sequel in 2016, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. Coming in with a domestic box office gross just shy of $60 million, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 was lambasted by critics and fans alike.
Plot and cast details for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 remain under wraps for now. The late Michael Constantine, who played Toulas father Gus in the previous films, passed away last year and was unable to begin filming on the newest installment before it started.
He had told me he wouldnt be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on, Vardalos wrote in an Instagram post last year. I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michaels decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon.
Since she's thanking HBO, I wonder if this will be set for HBO Max like Father of the Bride.
I was really disappointed by the original movie after how much hype it had (and how amazingly well it performed theatrically) and never did see the sequel. Might give the OG another shot sometime.
I'll watch. Her stuff is light goofy fun.
I was worried about the sequel since I loved the first one so much, but it actually wasn't too bad. I'll give this one a watch.
