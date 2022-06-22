DVD Talk Forum

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (D: Vardalos)

Movie Talk

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (D: Vardalos)

   
06-22-22, 01:14 PM
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (D: Vardalos)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has started filming in Athens, Greece. The franchises writer and star Nia Vardalos made the announcement on her Instagram page, and she also revealed that she is directing this third installment. The film will mark Vardalos next feature directorial outing after 2009s I Hate Valentines Day.

We are in Greece filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 and thank you for all the lovely messages of just waiting, Vardalos said. The directors caption added:Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus! Vardalos wrote in the posts caption. And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece!


The original My Big Fat Greek Wedding was released in 2002 to wide acclaim. Vardalos, who wrote the screenplay as well as starring, bagged an Oscar nomination for the film for original screenplay.

Directed by Joel Zwick, My Big Fat Greek Wedding follows Fotoula Toula Portokalos (Vardalos), a young Greek-American woman who falls in love with a non-Greek man (John Corbett). Going against her familys objections, Toula marries him, thus kicking off a hilarious struggle to get her family to accept him while she herself comes to terms with her heritage.

The original film became a mega-hit and still holds the crown as the highest-grossing romantic comedy ever made. Its massive success spawned a sequel in 2016, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. Coming in with a domestic box office gross just shy of $60 million, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 was lambasted by critics and fans alike.

Plot and cast details for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 remain under wraps for now. The late Michael Constantine, who played Toulas father Gus in the previous films, passed away last year and was unable to begin filming on the newest installment before it started.

He had told me he wouldnt be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on, Vardalos wrote in an Instagram post last year. I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michaels decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon.
https://variety.com/2022/film/news/m...ng-1235300690/
06-22-22, 01:40 PM
Re: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (D: Vardalos)
Since she's thanking HBO, I wonder if this will be set for HBO Max like Father of the Bride.

I was really disappointed by the original movie after how much hype it had (and how amazingly well it performed theatrically) and never did see the sequel. Might give the OG another shot sometime.
06-22-22, 01:53 PM
Re: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (D: Vardalos)
Originally Posted by RichC2
Since she's thanking HBO, I wonder if this will be set for HBO Max like Father of the Bride.

I was really disappointed by the original movie after how much hype it had (and how amazingly well it performed theatrically) and never did see the sequel. Might give the OG another shot sometime.
Its possible, but HBO Films is the production company on all of the films. She thanked Focus as well. Universal distributed the second one.
06-22-22, 01:54 PM
Re: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (D: Vardalos)
I'll watch. Her stuff is light goofy fun.
06-22-22, 02:21 PM
Re: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (D: Vardalos)
I was worried about the sequel since I loved the first one so much, but it actually wasn't too bad. I'll give this one a watch.
06-22-22, 03:36 PM
Re: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (D: Vardalos)
Originally Posted by dex14
It’s possible, but HBO Films is the production company on all of the films. She thanked Focus as well. Universal distributed the second one.
So possible could land on Peacock.
06-23-22, 12:51 AM
Re: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (D: Vardalos)
Originally Posted by RichC2
I was really disappointed by the original movie after how much hype it had (and how amazingly well it performed theatrically) and never did see the sequel. Might give the OG another shot sometime.
Same. In fact, I tried watching the original again tonight for maybe the third time since hearing the news of another sequel. And like before, I couldn't get past 30 minutes. I'm sorry, but I thought it was pretty terrible. No disrespect or fault of the cast. They were all great. But found the script to be pablum. And the direction bad 80's and 90's sitcom level.

