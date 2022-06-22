My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (D: Vardalos)

Quote:

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has started filming in Athens, Greece. The franchises writer and star Nia Vardalos made the announcement on her Instagram page, and she also revealed that she is directing this third installment. The film will mark Vardalos next feature directorial outing after 2009s I Hate Valentines Day.



We are in Greece filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 and thank you for all the lovely messages of just waiting, Vardalos said. The directors caption added:Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus! Vardalos wrote in the posts caption. And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece!





The original My Big Fat Greek Wedding was released in 2002 to wide acclaim. Vardalos, who wrote the screenplay as well as starring, bagged an Oscar nomination for the film for original screenplay.



Directed by Joel Zwick, My Big Fat Greek Wedding follows Fotoula Toula Portokalos (Vardalos), a young Greek-American woman who falls in love with a non-Greek man (John Corbett). Going against her familys objections, Toula marries him, thus kicking off a hilarious struggle to get her family to accept him while she herself comes to terms with her heritage.



The original film became a mega-hit and still holds the crown as the highest-grossing romantic comedy ever made. Its massive success spawned a sequel in 2016, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. Coming in with a domestic box office gross just shy of $60 million, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 was lambasted by critics and fans alike.



Plot and cast details for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 remain under wraps for now. The late Michael Constantine, who played Toulas father Gus in the previous films, passed away last year and was unable to begin filming on the newest installment before it started.



He had told me he wouldnt be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on, Vardalos wrote in an Instagram post last year. I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michaels decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon.