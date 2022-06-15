DVD Talk Forum

Brian and Charles (2022, D: Archer) S: David Earl, Chris Hayward

Brian and Charles (2022, D: Archer) S: David Earl, Chris Hayward

   
Brian and Charles (2022, D: Archer) S: David Earl, Chris Hayward


Brians best invention is also his best friend. Only in theaters June 17.

BRIAN AND CHARLES follows Brian, a lonely inventor in rural Wales, who spends his days building quirky, unconventional contraptions that seldom work. Undeterred by his lack of success, Brian attempts his biggest project yet. Three days, a washing machine, and various spare parts later, hes invented Charles, an artificially intelligent robot who learns English from a dictionary and has an obsession with cabbages. What follows is a humorous and entirely heartwarming story about friendship, family, finding love, and letting go.
Starts this weekend.

Reviews from Sundance: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/brian_and_charles
Re: Brian and Charles (2022, D: Archer) S: David Earl, Chris Hayward
Wonder how many quirky indie movies have used the poster format.
Spoiler:





﻿
