Brian and Charles (2022, D: Archer) S: David Earl, Chris Hayward
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,981
Likes: 0
Received 2,711 Likes on 1,854 Posts
Brian and Charles (2022, D: Archer) S: David Earl, Chris Hayward
Brians best invention is also his best friend. Only in theaters June 17.
BRIAN AND CHARLES follows Brian, a lonely inventor in rural Wales, who spends his days building quirky, unconventional contraptions that seldom work. Undeterred by his lack of success, Brian attempts his biggest project yet. Three days, a washing machine, and various spare parts later, hes invented Charles, an artificially intelligent robot who learns English from a dictionary and has an obsession with cabbages. What follows is a humorous and entirely heartwarming story about friendship, family, finding love, and letting go.
BRIAN AND CHARLES follows Brian, a lonely inventor in rural Wales, who spends his days building quirky, unconventional contraptions that seldom work. Undeterred by his lack of success, Brian attempts his biggest project yet. Three days, a washing machine, and various spare parts later, hes invented Charles, an artificially intelligent robot who learns English from a dictionary and has an obsession with cabbages. What follows is a humorous and entirely heartwarming story about friendship, family, finding love, and letting go.
Reviews from Sundance: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/brian_and_charles
#2
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 2,116
Received 515 Likes on 327 Posts
Re: Brian and Charles (2022, D: Archer) S: David Earl, Chris Hayward
Wonder how many quirky indie movies have used the poster format.
Spoiler:
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off