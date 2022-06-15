Brian and Charles (2022, D: Archer) S: David Earl, Chris Hayward

Quote:

Brians best invention is also his best friend. Only in theaters June 17.



BRIAN AND CHARLES follows Brian, a lonely inventor in rural Wales, who spends his days building quirky, unconventional contraptions that seldom work. Undeterred by his lack of success, Brian attempts his biggest project yet. Three days, a washing machine, and various spare parts later, hes invented Charles, an artificially intelligent robot who learns English from a dictionary and has an obsession with cabbages. What follows is a humorous and entirely heartwarming story about friendship, family, finding love, and letting go.