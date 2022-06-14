So, what does movie "X" become without its featured plot?

Watching the original Jurassic Park today and it got to the part where Ellie was helping investigate what's wrong with the Triceratops. We never find out (which has always bugged me), but it got me wondering what would have happened if Nedry and his plot to steal the embryos didn't exist. Does Jurassic Park turn more into Outbreak as they try and solve what's making the dinosaurs sick? In place of Nedry maybe someone is trying to sabotage the park from the inside by poisoning the dino's. So the dino action comes from tracking the threat in and out of the various dino areas.



What other flicks would transform into something different, yet still entertaining with the removal of a major plot point? Basic rule is to try and stay within what the plot still provides and not necessarily introducing something entirely new (my idea spawned from the unresolved sick dino subplot).



