Official Competition (2022, D: Cohn/Duprat) S: Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Oscar Martínez
Opening in theaters June 17 and VOD August 2.
Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star as two egomaniacs commissioned by a millionaire to make a movie together in this sharp comedy skewering wealth, art, and pride.
