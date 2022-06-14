DVD Talk Forum

Official Competition (2022, D: Cohn/Duprat) S: Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Oscar Martínez

Official Competition (2022, D: Cohn/Duprat) S: Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Oscar Martínez

   
Official Competition (2022, D: Cohn/Duprat) S: Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Oscar Martínez


Opening in theaters June 17 and VOD August 2.

Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star as two egomaniacs commissioned by a millionaire to make a movie together in this sharp comedy skewering wealth, art, and pride.

Directed by: Mariano Cohn & Gastón Duprat
Starring: Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Oscar Martínez
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/official_competition
