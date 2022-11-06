DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Recommend a microbudget feature film

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Recommend a microbudget feature film

   
Old 06-11-22, 11:30 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
L Everett Scott's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: The Cosmopolis of Barrie
Posts: 970
Received 92 Likes on 85 Posts
Recommend a microbudget feature film
I was thinking about microbudget movies earlier and wondered what the threshold would be for a film to fall under that category. That's when Dr. Google came up with these results:

https://stephenfollows.com/average-b...o-budget-film/
Across 542 film professionals, $396,000 was deemed the maximum budget for a micro-budget film


https://www.thefilmfund.co/8-levels-.../#.YqVr4KjMI2w
(I added the boldface)
there are so many other kinds of budgets, like the micro-budget. Micro-budget films are usually cost under $396,000 but there is some disagreement around the world about the difference between micro and low budget film financing.

Then there is the elusive No Budget Film, which involves some equipment you already own, or that you can use for free, and some good friends on the film crew list who are willing to work for free. Of course, even this kind of budget will have costs, like crafty and possibly transportation but it is possible to go No Budget.


If we were to use $396,000 as the upper limit, which feature-length microbudget movies would you recommend?

I'll start off with the really obvious ones:



Last edited by L Everett Scott; 06-11-22 at 11:35 PM.
L Everett Scott is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-12-22, 12:15 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 37,070
Received 656 Likes on 476 Posts
Re: Recommend a microbudget feature film
Blair Witch Project.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-12-22, 12:25 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 10,067
Received 532 Likes on 399 Posts
Re: Recommend a microbudget feature film
Once
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-12-22, 12:35 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
William Fuld's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Posts: 3,859
Received 66 Likes on 34 Posts
Re: Recommend a microbudget feature film
Trash Humpers
William Fuld is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.