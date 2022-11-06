Recommend a microbudget feature film
Recommend a microbudget feature film
I was thinking about microbudget movies earlier and wondered what the threshold would be for a film to fall under that category. That's when Dr. Google came up with these results:
If we were to use $396,000 as the upper limit, which feature-length microbudget movies would you recommend?
I'll start off with the really obvious ones:
Blair Witch Project.
