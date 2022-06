Recommend a microbudget feature film

Quote:

Then there is the elusive No Budget Film, which involves some equipment you already own, or that you can use for free, and some good friends on the film crew list who are willing to work for free. Of course, even this kind of budget will have costs, like crafty and possibly transportation but it is possible to go No Budget.

there are so many other kinds of budgets, like the micro-budget. but there is some disagreement around the world about the difference between micro and low budget film financing.