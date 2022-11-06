Movies that formed your worldview
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 10,186
Received 679 Likes on 465 Posts
Movies that formed your worldview
Something Wild and Sid & Nancy came out when I was 16. While they are both fantastic films, with amazing soundtracks, they also kind of took whatever route the wheel of my life was on and bumped it out onto a different path I think.
what movies changed you, when you were begging to be changed?
what movies changed you, when you were begging to be changed?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off