Marvels Thunderbolts (D: Jake Schreier)
Marvels Thunderbolts Movie Taps Jake Schreier As DirectorMarvel Studios top-secret Thunderbolts movie looks to have gained momentum as Deadline has learned that Jake Schreier is set as director of the new Marvel tentpole. Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson is penning the script with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing.
Not much is known about the plot of film other than it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government. Another element that remains vague is which characters will be part of this team since the film is technically still is in development, though sources say Marvel has been in touch with certain individuals who already are part of the MCU to make sure to keep an opening in their schedules for next summer when it shoots.
That said, some of the characters who could potentially be appearing in the film include Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster, The Abomination, US Agent and the Winter Soldier. General Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross is also a possibility since he is the person in the comics who assembles the first team hence the name but that is unconfirmed as no deal for any actor has closed.
