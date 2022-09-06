Thunderbolts (D: Schreier)

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Marvel Studios’ top-secret Thunderbolts movie looks to have gained momentum as Deadline has learned that Jake Schreier is set as director of the new Marvel tentpole. Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson is penning the script with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing.



Not much is known about the plot of film other than it revolved around a group of supervillains (or at least characters who have played bad guys at one point in MCU) who go on missions for the government. Another element that remains vague is which character will be part of this team since the film it technically still is in development, though sources say Marvel has been in touch with certain individuals who already are part of the MCU to make sure to keep an opening in their schedules for next summer when it shoots.



That said, some of the characters that potentially could be starring or making some sort of appearance include Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster, The Abomination, US Agent and the Winter Soldier.



General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is also a possibility since he is the person in the comics who assembles the first team — hence the name — but that is unconfirmed as no deal for any actor has closed.



While the town has been buzzing about The Fantastic Four directing search quietly ,which has only begun meeting potential candidates, the studio has been focused on Thunderbolts ODA, and according to insiders, Schreier presentation in recent weeks blew away execs and ultimately landing him the job.



Schreier, who cut his teeth directing classic Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar music videos, broke onto the scene with his 2013 Sundance darling Robot & Frank. He also directed 2015’s Paper Towns,recently wrapped production on the A24 and Netflix series Beef and has directed episodes of FX’s Dave. He is repped by CAA and Grandview.