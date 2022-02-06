View Poll Results: How has your movie theater experiences (post-Covid) been?
Good
100.00%
Bad
0
0%
Indifferent/the same/fine
0
0%
Other, please specify...
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
How has your movie theater experiences (post-Covid) been?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,486
Received 467 Likes on 412 Posts
How has your movie theater experiences (post-Covid) been?
i know it's not over, but the shutdowns are primarily, i posted this in Covid start again thread, my first movie back wase Top Gun: Maverick (which would make it a solid 2yrs, 3mos since last theater experience). opening day, real theater, real people. it was cool, i felt comfortable with no mask and no one near me really and i will def see Thor 4 next month.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off