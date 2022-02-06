Location: Are any of us really anywhere?

How has your movie theater experiences (post-Covid) been?

i know it's not over, but the shutdowns are primarily, i posted this in Covid start again thread, my first movie back wase Top Gun: Maverick (which would make it a solid 2yrs, 3mos since last theater experience). opening day, real theater, real people. it was cool, i felt comfortable with no mask and no one near me really and i will def see Thor 4 next month.