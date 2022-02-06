DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

How has your movie theater experiences (post-Covid) been?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: How has your movie theater experiences (post-Covid) been?
Good
2
100.00%
Bad
0
0%
Indifferent/the same/fine
0
0%
Other, please specify...
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

How has your movie theater experiences (post-Covid) been?

   
Old 06-02-22, 12:02 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,486
Received 467 Likes on 412 Posts
How has your movie theater experiences (post-Covid) been?
i know it's not over, but the shutdowns are primarily, i posted this in Covid start again thread, my first movie back wase Top Gun: Maverick (which would make it a solid 2yrs, 3mos since last theater experience). opening day, real theater, real people. it was cool, i felt comfortable with no mask and no one near me really and i will def see Thor 4 next month.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.