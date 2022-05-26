Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
#1
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Ok, who had a R-rated, Winnie the Pooh related horror film on their 2022 Bingo Card because YOU win!
A Winnie the Pooh horror movie is on the way after Disney's copyright expiredThe nation's beloved bear has turned into a disturbing blood-quenching maniac. That's right, Winnie the Pooh is making a return in the horror genre.
Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey shows a jolly honey-eating bear gone bad. Pooh is no longer a bear; instead, he is a man in a distorted Winnie mask.
Jagged Edge Productions have teased fans with a string of photos from the movie. One shows Winnie behind the wheel of a car. Another shows a character, assumingly Winnie, with a sledgehammer and a woman lying on the floor.
