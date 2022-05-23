DVD Talk Forum

Moonage Daydream (2022, D: Morgen) -- David Bowie "cinematic experience"

Moonage Daydream (2022, D: Morgen) -- David Bowie "cinematic experience"

   
05-23-22
Moonage Daydream (2022, D: Morgen) -- David Bowie "cinematic experience"



In cinemas worldwide September

Genre: Documentary
Cast: David Bowie, Ziggy Stardust, The Thin White Duke, David Jones
Directed by: Brett Morgen
Written by: Brett Morgen
Producers: Brett Morgen, Debra Eisenstadt, Bill Gerber
Executive Producers: Aisha Cohen, Tom Cyrana, Eileen D'Arcy, Kathy Rivkin Daum, Justus Haerder, Ryan Kroft, Hartwig Masuch, Heather Parry, Michael Rapino, Bill Zysblat

From Oscar-nominated filmmaker Brett Morgen, director of Cobain: Montage of Heck, and featuring never-before-seen concert footage, MOONAGE DAYDREAM is an immersive cinematic experience; an audio-visual space odyssey that not only illuminates the enigmatic legacy of David Bowie but also serves as a guide to living a fulfilling and meaningful life in the 21st Century.

MOONAGE DAYDREAM is not a documentary. It is a genre-defying cinematic experience based on one of the most iconic and global rock stars of all time, destined to be one of the defining cultural moments of the year

The film has the full support of Bowies estate and features many of his greatest tracks, as well as previously unseen concert footage.
