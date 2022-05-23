Moonage Daydream (2022, D: Morgen) -- David Bowie "cinematic experience"

Quote:

In cinemas worldwide September



Genre: Documentary

Cast: David Bowie, Ziggy Stardust, The Thin White Duke, David Jones

Directed by: Brett Morgen

Written by: Brett Morgen

Producers: Brett Morgen, Debra Eisenstadt, Bill Gerber

Executive Producers: Aisha Cohen, Tom Cyrana, Eileen D'Arcy, Kathy Rivkin Daum, Justus Haerder, Ryan Kroft, Hartwig Masuch, Heather Parry, Michael Rapino, Bill Zysblat



From Oscar-nominated filmmaker Brett Morgen, director of Cobain: Montage of Heck, and featuring never-before-seen concert footage, MOONAGE DAYDREAM is an immersive cinematic experience; an audio-visual space odyssey that not only illuminates the enigmatic legacy of David Bowie but also serves as a guide to living a fulfilling and meaningful life in the 21st Century.



MOONAGE DAYDREAM is not a documentary. It is a genre-defying cinematic experience based on one of the most iconic and global rock stars of all time, destined to be one of the defining cultural moments of the year



The film has the full support of Bowies estate and features many of his greatest tracks, as well as previously unseen concert footage.