Armageddon Time (2022, W/D: James Grey) S: Hopkins, Hathaway, Strong, Repeta, Webb

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Armageddon Time (2022, W/D: James Grey) S: Hopkins, Hathaway, Strong, Repeta, Webb

   
05-19-22, 03:27 PM
Join Date: Jul 2008
Armageddon Time (2022, W/D: James Grey) S: Hopkins, Hathaway, Strong, Repeta, Webb




From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, Armageddon Time is a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. The film features an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong.
Reviews from Cannes starting to come in: https://www.metacritic.com/movie/armageddon-time
Untitled Ocean's Eleven film (D: Roach) S: Margot Robbie

