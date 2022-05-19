DVD Talk Forum

The Forgiven (2022, D: J. McDonagh) S: Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain

The Forgiven (2022, D: J. McDonagh) S: Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain

   
The Forgiven (2022, D: J. McDonagh) S: Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain


Speeding through the Moroccan desert to attend an old friend’s lavish weekend party, wealthy Londoners David and Jo Henninger (Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain) are involved in a tragic accident with a local teenage boy. Arriving late at the grand villa with the debauched party raging, the couple attempts to cover up the incident with the collusion of the local police. But when the boy’s father arrives seeking justice, the stage is set for a tension-filled culture clash in which David and Jo must come to terms with their fateful act and its shattering consequences.

The Forgiven is both written and directed by John Michael McDonagh
From one of the McDonagh brothers (one from both this year!) gets an automatic watch from me... Fiennes and Chastain is just icing.
Movie Talk

