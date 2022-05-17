Jerry & Marge Go Large (2022, D: Frankel) S: Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening

Quote:

JERRY & MARGE GO LARGE is inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Bryan Cranston), who discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife Marge (Annette Bening), wins millions and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town.



Jerry & Marge Go Large stars Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening with Larry Wilmore and Rainn Wilson and premieres exclusively on Paramount+ June 17!