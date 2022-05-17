The Valet (2022, D: Wong) S: Samara Weaving, Eugenio Derbez
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,662
Likes: 0
Received 2,585 Likes on 1,770 Posts
The Valet (2022, D: Wong) S: Samara Weaving, Eugenio Derbez
In The Valet, world famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as her new boyfriend as a cover up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off