The Valet (2022, D: Wong) S: Samara Weaving, Eugenio Derbez

The Valet (2022, D: Wong) S: Samara Weaving, Eugenio Derbez

   
The Valet (2022, D: Wong) S: Samara Weaving, Eugenio Derbez


In The Valet, world famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as her new boyfriend as a cover up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before.
