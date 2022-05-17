DVD Talk Forum

Spiderhead (2022, D: Kosinski) -- S: Hemsworth, Teller, Smollett

Spiderhead (2022, D: Kosinski) -- S: Hemsworth, Teller, Smollett

   
Old 05-17-22, 10:13 AM
Spiderhead (2022, D: Kosinski) -- S: Hemsworth, Teller, Smollett



Two inmates (Miles Teller & Jurnee Smollett) form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary (Chris Hemsworth) who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick, Tron: Legacy). Based on The New Yorker short story, Escape From Spiderhead, by George Saunders.








