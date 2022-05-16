Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (2022, D: Hyde) S: Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack
In GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE, two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson (Love, Actually) embodies the candor and apprehension of retired teacher Nancy Stokes, and newcomer Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders) personifies the charisma and compassion of sex worker Leo Grande. As Nancy embarks on a post-marital sexual awakening and Leo draws on his skills and charm, together they find a surprising human connection.
Cast: Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack
