Emergency (2022, D: Williams) S: Cyler, Watkins
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,632
Likes: 0
Received 2,579 Likes on 1,766 Posts
Emergency (2022, D: Williams) S: Cyler, Watkins
Straight-A college student Kunle and his laid-back best friend, Sean, are about to have the most epic night of their lives. Determined to be the first Black students to complete their schools frat party legendary tour, the friends strap in for their ultimate assignment, Solo cups in hand. But a quick pit stop at home alters their plans when they find a white girl passed out on the living room floor. Faced with the risks of calling the police under life-threatening optics, Kunle, Sean, and their Latino roommate, Carlos, must find a way to de-escalate the situation before its too late.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off