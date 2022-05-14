Looking for a film set in either WW1 or WW2

I can't remember the title or who was in it the film it was possibly made in the 1990s I think,

2 girls got locked in their bedroom for what reason I don't know and one said They can't lock us in our room like this, it's not fair. One them talked about a nearby pond which was pretty big and they they got out of their room through the window. They were both running across a field to get there, one shouted come keep up, when they got there they stripped off there dresses and dived in completely nude, the scene was very short and could see them dashing around underwater and splashed each other a bit.

That's all the information I can give, hope someone can identify this



Even though I mentioned WW1 or WW2 there were no war scenes, just set around a time of war happening and one more important detail it was set in England I forgot to add

