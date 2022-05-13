DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Resurrection (2022, D: Semans) S: Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Resurrection (2022, D: Semans) S: Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth

   
Old 05-13-22, 09:20 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,609
Likes: 0
Received 2,570 Likes on 1,761 Posts
Resurrection (2022, D: Semans) S: Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth
Opening in theaters and VOD August 5.

A woman's carefully constructed life is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past returns, forcing her to confront the monster she's evaded for two decades.

Directed by: Andrew Semans
Starring: Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman, Michael Esper & Angela Wong Carbone
Festival reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/resurrection_2022
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Spinal Tap 2 - in development. Reiner and the band returning.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.