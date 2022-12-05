DVD Talk Forum

They/Them (2022. Blumhouse. D: Logan. S: Bacon, Chlumsky, Preston) On Peacock Aug 5, 2022

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

They/Them (2022. Blumhouse. D: Logan. S: Bacon, Chlumsky, Preston) On Peacock Aug 5, 2022

   
Dan
They/Them (2022. Blumhouse. D: Logan. S: Bacon, Chlumsky, Preston) On Peacock Aug 5, 2022
They/Them (THEY SLASH THEM) (previously known as Whistler Camp)
A new horror film about the terrors of conversion therapy is coming to Peacock. They/Them, a horror film produced by venerable production studio Blumhouse and starring Kevin Bacon, will be hitting the streamer Aug. 5.

Bacon stars in the film as Owen Whistler, the director of a conversion therapy camp named Whistler Camp, which attempts to turn LGBTQ+ teenagers straight and cisgender. Set over a week-long session at the camp, the film focuses on the various campers, led by trans and nonbinary Jordan (Theo Germaine), as they undergo psychological torment from the camps programming. When an unidentified killer begins claiming victims, the kids must team up to protect each other, both from the killer and from the camp staff.

Anna Chlumsky and Carrie Preston join Bacon in the film as Camp Whistler staff members. Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch and Darwin del Fabro portray Jordans friends and fellow campers. The film will serve as the directorial debut of John Logan, best known for his Oscar-nominated scripts for Gladiator, The Aviator and Hugo

They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life, Logan said in a statement. Ive loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent the other and as gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden. I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope theyre going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.
Sounds interesting! Bacon looks unrecognizable and creepy in that photo.
Re: They/Them (2022. Blumhouse. D: Logan. S: Bacon, Chlumsky, Preston) On Peacock Aug 5, 2022
KEVIN bacon is always good in horror movies. I dont have Peacock but Ill watch it if/when its available.
