Montana Story (2022, D: McGehee & Siegel) S: Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague


Only In Theaters This May.

From the acclaimed writer/directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel (WHAT MAISIE KNEW, THE DEEP END) comes a neo-Western with an emotional tremor hiding beneath it. Two estranged siblings (Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague) return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy against a mythic American backdrop.
Limited release this weekend.

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/montana_story
