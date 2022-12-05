Montana Story (2022, D: McGehee & Siegel) S: Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague
Montana Story (2022, D: McGehee & Siegel) S: Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague
Only In Theaters This May.
From the acclaimed writer/directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel (WHAT MAISIE KNEW, THE DEEP END) comes a neo-Western with an emotional tremor hiding beneath it. Two estranged siblings (Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague) return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy against a mythic American backdrop.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/montana_story
