WYRM (June 10, 2022!) (D: Winterbauer. S: Taplitz, Brandi, Dewey, Johnson, Seehorn, DeWitt, and more!)

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

WYRM (June 10, 2022!) (D: Winterbauer. S: Taplitz, Brandi, Dewey, Johnson, Seehorn, DeWitt, and more!)

   
Dan
WYRM (June 10, 2022!) (D: Winterbauer. S: Taplitz, Brandi, Dewey, Johnson, Seehorn, DeWitt, and more!)
My favourite movie of 2019* is finally getting a proper release on VOD & in cinemas on June 10th, courtesy of Vertical Entertainment. Release date has been confirmed in the video description of the trailer.
I think this movie is pretty great. Hopefully it finds an audience once it has real distribution.

Trailer!


Synopsis!
In an alternative 1990s, an awkward young teen must complete a school requirement in which students wear electronic collars that detach only upon engaging in their first kiss.

Poster!


Review blurbs from festivals
Spoiler:
HammerToNail: Wyrm is amusing and heartfelt and I recommend it to anyone who likes quirky films about sad people.

ReelRunDown: If you have ever had trouble making friends, feel socially awkward in the slightest, or have a terrible love life, then Wyrm is going to be something that speaks to you, laughs with you, cries with you, and celebrates your triumphs with you.

EyeForFilm: Taplitz is a real find, bringing depth to a character who doesn't get much room to express emotion given the film's dry, mannered style.

CBR.com: The worldbuilding in Wyrm, expanded from a short film of the same name, is brilliant.

FilmPulse: An oddly sweet absurdist farce.

FreshFiction: WYRM is a unique movie that has the spirit of youth coursing through every fiber of its being. It's a treat seeing a filmmaker coming out of the left field to make a touching film that feels like it has always existed.





Letterboxd, for the nerds.

So grab yourself a big ol' plate of nachos, and, umm... see it! Yeah! WYRM!


*and, to be honest, the last 3 years.
Reply
Re: WYRM (June 10, 2022!) (D: Winterbauer. S: Taplitz, Brandi, Dewey, Johnson, Seehorn, DeWitt, and more!
Thanks. Been wanting to see it.
Reply
