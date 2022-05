WYRM (June 10, 2022!) (D: Winterbauer. S: Taplitz, Brandi, Dewey, Johnson, Seehorn, DeWitt, and more!)

HammerToNail : Wyrm is amusing and heartfelt and I recommend it to anyone who likes quirky films about sad people. ReelRunDown : If you have ever had trouble making friends, feel socially awkward in the slightest, or have a terrible love life, then Wyrm is going to be something that speaks to you, laughs with you, cries with you, and celebrates your triumphs with you. EyeForFilm : Taplitz is a real find, bringing depth to a character who doesn't get much room to express emotion given the film's dry, mannered style. CBR.com : The worldbuilding in Wyrm, expanded from a short film of the same name, is brilliant. FilmPulse : An oddly sweet absurdist farce. FreshFiction : WYRM is a unique movie that has the spirit of youth coursing through every fiber of its being. It's a treat seeing a filmmaker coming out of the left field to make a touching film that feels like it has always existed.

*and, to be honest, the last 3 years.

My favourite movie of 2019* isgetting a proper release on VOD & in cinemas on, courtesy of Vertical Entertainment. Release date has been confirmed in the video description of the trailer.I think this movie is pretty great. Hopefully it finds an audience once it has real distribution.In an alternative 1990s, an awkward young teen must complete a school requirement in which students wear electronic collars that detach only upon engaging in their first kiss. Letterboxd , for the nerds.So grab yourself a big ol' plate of nachos, and, umm... see it! Yeah!