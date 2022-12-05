WYRM (June 10, 2022!) (D: Winterbauer. S: Taplitz, Brandi, Dewey, Johnson, Seehorn, DeWitt, and more!)
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 26,168
Received 736 Likes on 524 Posts
WYRM (June 10, 2022!) (D: Winterbauer. S: Taplitz, Brandi, Dewey, Johnson, Seehorn, DeWitt, and more!)
My favourite movie of 2019* is finally getting a proper release on VOD & in cinemas on June 10th, courtesy of Vertical Entertainment. Release date has been confirmed in the video description of the trailer.
I think this movie is pretty great. Hopefully it finds an audience once it has real distribution.
Trailer!
Synopsis!
In an alternative 1990s, an awkward young teen must complete a school requirement in which students wear electronic collars that detach only upon engaging in their first kiss.
Poster!
Review blurbs from festivals
Letterboxd, for the nerds.
So grab yourself a big ol' plate of nachos, and, umm... see it! Yeah! WYRM!
*and, to be honest, the last 3 years.
I think this movie is pretty great. Hopefully it finds an audience once it has real distribution.
Trailer!
Synopsis!
In an alternative 1990s, an awkward young teen must complete a school requirement in which students wear electronic collars that detach only upon engaging in their first kiss.
Poster!
Review blurbs from festivals
Spoiler:
HammerToNail: Wyrm is amusing and heartfelt and I recommend it to anyone who likes quirky films about sad people.
ReelRunDown: If you have ever had trouble making friends, feel socially awkward in the slightest, or have a terrible love life, then Wyrm is going to be something that speaks to you, laughs with you, cries with you, and celebrates your triumphs with you.
EyeForFilm: Taplitz is a real find, bringing depth to a character who doesn't get much room to express emotion given the film's dry, mannered style.
CBR.com: The worldbuilding in Wyrm, expanded from a short film of the same name, is brilliant.
FilmPulse: An oddly sweet absurdist farce.
FreshFiction: WYRM is a unique movie that has the spirit of youth coursing through every fiber of its being. It's a treat seeing a filmmaker coming out of the left field to make a touching film that feels like it has always existed.
ReelRunDown: If you have ever had trouble making friends, feel socially awkward in the slightest, or have a terrible love life, then Wyrm is going to be something that speaks to you, laughs with you, cries with you, and celebrates your triumphs with you.
EyeForFilm: Taplitz is a real find, bringing depth to a character who doesn't get much room to express emotion given the film's dry, mannered style.
CBR.com: The worldbuilding in Wyrm, expanded from a short film of the same name, is brilliant.
FilmPulse: An oddly sweet absurdist farce.
FreshFiction: WYRM is a unique movie that has the spirit of youth coursing through every fiber of its being. It's a treat seeing a filmmaker coming out of the left field to make a touching film that feels like it has always existed.
Letterboxd, for the nerds.
So grab yourself a big ol' plate of nachos, and, umm... see it! Yeah! WYRM!
*and, to be honest, the last 3 years.
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,590
Likes: 0
Received 2,564 Likes on 1,757 Posts
Re: WYRM (June 10, 2022!) (D: Winterbauer. S: Taplitz, Brandi, Dewey, Johnson, Seehorn, DeWitt, and more!
Thanks. Been wanting to see it.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off