Looking for a 80s action movie
This might sound like a weird one, but it here goes. All I can remember is a fight scene on top of a skyscraper at night, one man who for some reason was completely butt naked while fighting a gang of men, I don't know why, might have been a sex scene before it and the film may have been set in LA. Hope someone can help
I did always wonder why the guy was fighting naked in the first place
Re: Looking for a 80s action movie
Braveheart.
