Saltburn (D: Fennell) S: Pike
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,573
Likes: 0
Received 2,561 Likes on 1,754 Posts
Saltburn (D: Fennell) S: Pike
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) has cast Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) to lead her second feature film.
Fennell won a Best Original Screenplay Academy Award for 2020s Promising Young Woman, her debut feature as writer and director. She also was nominated for Best Director and Best Picture.
Little is known about the new movie, but sources tell Deadline that Saltburn is the title and that its about a grand, aristocratic English family. Thats a world Fennell is familiar with through her own family and school connections. Having portrayed Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown is bound to have come in handy, too.
Filming is due to start later this year.
Meanwhile, Fennell has joined the cast of Barbie, which has been shooting in the U.K.
Director of Andrew Lloyd Webbers Doomed West End Musical Cinderella Is Angered Over Treatment Of Cast and Crew On Show
Fennell also wrote the book for Andrew Lloyd Webbers musical Cinderella. The London production recently posted a notice to close next month at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in Covent Garden. Lloyd Webber has said that Cinderella will open on Broadway early next year. To get it ready for New York will require the show to be extensively revamped. It remains to be seen whether Fennell will be available to participate in any rewriting of the Cinderella script.
Fennell won a Best Original Screenplay Academy Award for 2020s Promising Young Woman, her debut feature as writer and director. She also was nominated for Best Director and Best Picture.
Little is known about the new movie, but sources tell Deadline that Saltburn is the title and that its about a grand, aristocratic English family. Thats a world Fennell is familiar with through her own family and school connections. Having portrayed Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown is bound to have come in handy, too.
Filming is due to start later this year.
Meanwhile, Fennell has joined the cast of Barbie, which has been shooting in the U.K.
Director of Andrew Lloyd Webbers Doomed West End Musical Cinderella Is Angered Over Treatment Of Cast and Crew On Show
Fennell also wrote the book for Andrew Lloyd Webbers musical Cinderella. The London production recently posted a notice to close next month at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in Covent Garden. Lloyd Webber has said that Cinderella will open on Broadway early next year. To get it ready for New York will require the show to be extensively revamped. It remains to be seen whether Fennell will be available to participate in any rewriting of the Cinderella script.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 20,455
Received 1,489 Likes on 970 Posts
Re: Saltburn (D: Fennell) S: Pike
I thought Promising Young Woman was fantastic and I love Rosamund Pike so Ill check this out.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off