Hitman (D: Linklater) S: Powell
Richard Linklater is set to tell the true story of an undercover hitman, played by Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell.
The Oscar-nominated Boyhood helmer will direct and co-write action comedy Hitman, which is based on a Texas Monthly magazine article by journalist Skip Hollandsworth. AGC International, the distribution arm for Stuart Fords AGC Studios, will launch international sales for the pic at the Cannes market. CAA Media Finance and Cinetic will co-represent domestic rights.
Powell, who plays Hangman in Paramounts Top Gun: Maverick, will co-write and star in the project as a Houston cop whos been working undercover as the most in-demand hitman in Houston, until one day he breaks protocol in order to help a desperate woman (Adria Arjona) trying to escape an abusive boyfriend.
The project is based on a 2001 article in Texas Monthly that tells the fascinating story of hit man Gary Johnson, a staff investigator at the Harris Country district attorneys office, who plays the role of hit man for police requiring the help of an undercover officer to catch individuals ordering a hit.
AGC Studios is financing the movie, and production is set to begin in October.
Hitman will be produced by Linklater, Michael Blizzard for Detour Pictures, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films, and Powell with his production outfit BarnStorm Productions.
Linklater an Oscar nominee for Boyhood, Before Midnight and Before Sunset recently helmed animated movie Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure, which premiered at SXSW in March. The directors last movie prior to that was the Cate Blanchett-led Whered You Go, Bernadette.
Linklater is also in the works on two different biopics, about con artist John Brinkley, and comedian Bill Hicks.
Powell previously worked with Linklater on Apollo 10 1/2 as well as Everybody Wants Some!! (2016). He also starred in Set It Up and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society.
