The Innocents (2022, W/D: Vogt)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,539
Likes: 0
Received 2,552 Likes on 1,746 Posts
The Innocents (2022, W/D: Vogt)
Opening in theaters and VOD May 13
During the bright Nordic summer, a group of children reveal mysterious powers. But what starts out innocent soon takes a dark and violent turn in this gripping supernatural thriller.
Directed by: Eskil Vogt
Starring: Rakel Lenora Fløttum, Alva Brynsmo Ramstad, Sam Ashraf
During the bright Nordic summer, a group of children reveal mysterious powers. But what starts out innocent soon takes a dark and violent turn in this gripping supernatural thriller.
Directed by: Eskil Vogt
Starring: Rakel Lenora Fløttum, Alva Brynsmo Ramstad, Sam Ashraf
Reviews are currently at 95% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_innocents_2022
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off