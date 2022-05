The Innocents (2022, W/D: Vogt)

Quote: Opening in theaters and VOD May 13



During the bright Nordic summer, a group of children reveal mysterious powers. But what starts out innocent soon takes a dark and violent turn in this gripping supernatural thriller.



Directed by: Eskil Vogt

Starring: Rakel Lenora Fløttum, Alva Brynsmo Ramstad, Sam Ashraf

This is directed by the co-writer who works with Joaquim Trier (The Worst Person in the World, Thelma, etc.). He previously directed the 2014 film Blind.Reviews are currently at 95% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_innocents_2022