The Innocents (2022, W/D: Vogt)

The Innocents (2022, W/D: Vogt)

   
The Innocents (2022, W/D: Vogt)


Opening in theaters and VOD May 13

During the bright Nordic summer, a group of children reveal mysterious powers. But what starts out innocent soon takes a dark and violent turn in this gripping supernatural thriller.

Directed by: Eskil Vogt
Starring: Rakel Lenora Fløttum, Alva Brynsmo Ramstad, Sam Ashraf
This is directed by the co-writer who works with Joaquim Trier (The Worst Person in the World, Thelma, etc.). He previously directed the 2014 film Blind.

Reviews are currently at 95% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_innocents_2022
