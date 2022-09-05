Father of the Bride (2022, D: Alazraki) S: Garcia, Estefan, Arjona, Merced, Boneta

Quote:

Billy (Andy Garcia) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) are surprised when their eldest daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) comes home to Miami for a visit, announcing a new boyfriend, Adan (Diego Boneta)who is now her fiancéand their plans for a wedding and a new life together in Mexico. Family relationships are tested as the roller coaster ride of wedding planning races toward the altar. This sparkling story of a modern rom-com updated from a timeless classic illustrates the surprising and funny ways the heart can adapt in the name of love.



The ensemble cast includes: Andy García, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, Enrique Murciano, Macarena Achaga, Chloe Fineman, and Ana Fabrega



Save the date for Father Of The Bride, streaming June 16 on HBO Max.