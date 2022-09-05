DVD Talk Forum

Father of the Bride (2022, D: Alazraki) S: Garcia, Estefan, Arjona, Merced, Boneta

Billy (Andy Garcia) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) are surprised when their eldest daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) comes home to Miami for a visit, announcing a new boyfriend, Adan (Diego Boneta)who is now her fiancéand their plans for a wedding and a new life together in Mexico. Family relationships are tested as the roller coaster ride of wedding planning races toward the altar. This sparkling story of a modern rom-com updated from a timeless classic illustrates the surprising and funny ways the heart can adapt in the name of love.

The ensemble cast includes: Andy García, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, Enrique Murciano, Macarena Achaga, Chloe Fineman, and Ana Fabrega

Save the date for Father Of The Bride, streaming June 16 on HBO Max.
I was thinking "man did Isabella Merced change that much?" but I guess she's the sister? She's barely in the trailer if so for someone who's name is featured that prominently.
I liked the previous two versions and I'm glad that this is coming on streaming. I'll give it a watch.
